Kate Winslet jokes about 'sexual' retirement plans

Kate Winslet has joked that her retirement plans are "rude and sexual".

The 48-year-old star has enjoyed a lengthy career and collected an impressive seven Oscar nominations for movies including Titanic, The Reader and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Despite her success, Kate opened up about how she plans to spend her time once she decides to stop acting.

"I don't think I can say what I would do because it's so inappropriate. No, I can't!" the star laughed when asked to describe her dream retirement during an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I actually can't because it's rude and sexual, so I can't say it."

As the audience cheered and clapped after hearing her reply, Kate insisted she has no plans to quit her day job and grow old anytime soon.

"Listen, I ain't never getting old! That's all I need to say right now. I am never getting old," she added. "And no retiring for me, ever!"

Kate has been married to businessman Edward Abel Smith since 2012.

Earlier in the interview, Kate revealed she's feeling happy and refreshed after taking time out from her busy work schedule.

"I've just been off for a whole year. I just had a full year off," she explained.

Kate is now back at work again and has been busy promoting her latest movie Lee.