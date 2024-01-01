Julia Roberts feels 'privileged' to narrate Lisa Marie Presley memoir

Julia Roberts has described narrating Lisa Marie Presley's memoir as a "real privilege".

The Hollywood legend has been chosen to voice part of the upcoming audio book, titled From Here To The Great Unknown.

Julia has thanked Riley Keough, who helped complete her mother's book following her death in 2023, for allowing her to be part of the project.

"It was a real privilege to give voice to her wild and beautiful life and I deeply appreciate Riley entrusting me with her mother's story," the actress told People on Wednesday.

Julia went on to discuss the new book, which is released on 8 October, and shared how certain chapters had a lasting impact on her.

"I was so moved by Lisa Marie's incredible memoir," she added.

Meanwhile, Riley has paid tribute to the iconic actress and insisted she was the "perfect" person to narrate the memoir.

"I'm so thrilled to have Julia be a part of this and read the voice of my mother," Riley shared.

"I couldn't think of anyone more perfect to help share her story with the world."

From Here To The Great Unknown follows the story of Lisa Marie growing up as the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

It will also include previously unheard tape recordings of the late star.

"I want to give a voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive," Riley explained.

Lisa Marie died aged 54 from a small bowel obstruction resulting from bariatric surgery she had undergone several years earlier.