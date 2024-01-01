Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan settle divorce six years after split

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached a divorce settlement, six years after they split.

The former couple separated in 2018 after nine years of marriage. Although they were declared legally single in 2019, the divorce wasn't finalised, as they've been unable to reach a resolution around the earnings from Magic Mike, which Channing starred in while they were married.

While Jenna's legal team argued that the film was developed while the pair were married and co-financed with marital money, Channing's lawyers said he has never denied his ex "her share of the community assets or income."

Channing and director, Steven Soderbergh, co-financed the project, investing $7 million (£5.25 million) of their own money. It earned $167 million (£125.3 million) at the box office.

Both parties have now signed a binding judgment which resolves the issue. This means the hearing that was scheduled for December will no longer take place.

Both Jenna and Channing have agreed to waive spousal support from each other. They currently share 50-50 custody of their daughter Everly, 11, but have agreed that if there are any future custody disagreements, these must be worked out privately with a judge.

A day after the agreement was finalised, Jenna wrote "Thank you universe" on her Instagram account, alongside a smiling selfie.

Channing, 44, is now engaged to Zoe Kravitz, who directed his latest film Blink Twice. Jenna, 43, is engaged to Steve Kazee. The pair have two children together, Callum, four, and Rhiannon, four months.