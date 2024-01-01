50 Cent's documentary on Sean 'Diddy' Combs to appear on Netflix

50 Cent's documentary on Sean Combs is being made by Netflix.

A rep for 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, confirmed the news.

"This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far," he said in a statement.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs's story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture's broader contributions."

Earlier this year, 50 Cent revealed he was making a docuseries about Combs, saying "This is gonna break records when this drop," adding that all proceeds from the project would be donated to victims of sexual assault.

The rapper has spoken for many years about his dislike for Combs, who was recently arrested in New York and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"I've been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s**t like that," he said previously. "I've been staying out of that s**t for years. It's just an uncomfortable energy connected to it."

He has also been trolling Combs on social media. After authorities revealed they confiscated 1000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes in March, 50 Cent posted a photo of "Diddy Oil" on X, with the caption, "Coming soon! LOL."