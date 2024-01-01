Artem Chigvintsev breaks silence after arrest and divorce filing

Artem Chigvintsev has broken his silence following news he won't face domestic violence charges.

The Dancing with the Stars professional was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Napa County, California on 29 August.

But on Wednesday, prosecutors announced they had declined to file charges. They did not share any further details about the case, including the identity of the alleged victim.

Responding to the decision, Chigvintsev took to his Instagram Stories to comment on the incident for the first time.

"I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped," he began. "This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed."

Elsewhere in his statement, Chigvintsev insisted he was focused on caring for his four-year-old son Matteo amid his divorce from estranged wife Nikki Garcia.

The former WWE wrestler filed for divorce on 11 September, requesting legal and physical custody of their little boy.

However, in Chigvintsev's response to the filing, he asked for joint legal and physical custody of Matteo as well as spousal support.

"He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life," the Russian dancer maintained. "All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward.

"I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on," he continued. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time. Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was."

To conclude, Chigvintsev emphasised how much he remains committed to raising Matteo.

"I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters - continue being the best father I can be," he added.

Garcia has not yet commented publicly on the divorce.

However, Brie Garcia gave an update on her sister during a recent episode of their podcast.

"She just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we're going to give that," she stated.