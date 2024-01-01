TV personality Eduardo Xol dead at 58

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Eduardo Xol has died.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Sheriff released a report announcing Xol had passed away at a hospital in Palm Springs, California on 20 September after suffering an injury 10 days earlier. He was 58.

But according to editors at the Palm Springs Desert Sun, police officers have arrested Richard Joseph Gonzales, 34, on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to an apparent stabbing of Xol.

Gonzales, 34, is being held without bail.

Officials from the Palm Springs Police Department have requested murder charges be filed against him.

In a statement, Xol's family asked fans to remember his kind spirit.

"We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. As his family, we know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many," they commented. "We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in Eduardo's name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others."

Born in Los Angeles in 1966, Xol displayed a natural talent for the arts growing up, later becoming a pianist and theatre performer.

After working in music and TV in Mexico under the stage name of Edi Xol, he later returned to the U.S., where he transferred his interest in landscaping and design to a role as an expert on the popular ABC series, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Xol served as cast member from seasons two until eight on the programme, which originally ran from 2004 until 2012.