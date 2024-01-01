James Corden reveals he tried Ozempic to lose weight

James Corden has revealed he used weight-loss drug Ozempic to slim down but "it didn't really work".

The former talk show host, who has been open about his struggles with his weight, revealed on his SiriusXM radio show that he tried the popular celebrity weight-loss drug, which is designed to help those with Type 2 diabetes.

However, the British actor noted that Ozempic didn't work for him because it didn't address the emotional and mental reasons behind his eating habits.

"I tried Ozempic, and it won't be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn't really work," he shared. "I tried it for a bit and then what I realised was I was like, 'Oh no, nothing about my eating has anything to do with being hungry.' All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating (just because I'm hungry)."

The 46-year-old, who is working on the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, added that his food issues are hard to tackle because he has "an addictive personality".

"You are looking at someone who's eaten a king size, and when I say king size, Dairy Milk - one you give someone for Christmas - in a carwash," he candidly divulged. "None of that was like, 'Oh, I'm so hungry.' It is not that, it's something else."

According to the Daily Mail, Corden also revealed on the show that he is planning to quit alcohol to benefit his health.