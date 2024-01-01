'We need to do it': Halle Berry wants her own John Wick spin-off movie

Halle Berry is hoping to get her own 'John Wick' spin-off movie.

The 58-year-old actress starred opposite Keanu Reeves, 60, in 2019's 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' as former assassin Sofia Al-Azwar, and has now revealed she has spoken to Lionsgate Films about continuing her character's story in a future blockbuster.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked Berry if she had hoped to have returned in 'John Wick: Chapter 4', she said: "Yeah, I wish that would’ve happened, but that’s not the route they went [in 'Chapter 4'].

"I thought that would’ve been a cool storyline. We talked about it, that’s for sure. We seeded it in 'John Wick: Chapter 3', and we’ve talked about a spinoff with Lionsgate that could potentially happen."

While the actress insisted a possible Sofia Al-Azwar film was still in the pitching phase, the 'Catwoman' star emphasised she was optimistic the project may eventually come into fruition.

She said: "We need to do it sooner than later, but that could potentially happen. And I love that universe.

"I love 'John Wick' and I loved that character, so you never know. We'll see."

This isn’t the first time Berry has hinted she could return to the 'John Wick' world, as the 'Never Let Go' actress had previously teased her character may get her own movie.

She told IGN before the release of 'Chapter 4': "Sofia's not in the next 'John Wick' movie. There could possibly be a Sofia ... her own movie.

"So she might not be in 'John Wick [Chapter 4]', but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

Berry getting her own spin-off movie certainly isn’t out of the question, as Lionsgate has shown they are open to expanding the series with projects like the Mel Gibson-starring TV show 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick' and Ana de Armas' upcoming film 'Ballerina'.

Earlier this month, the 36-year-old actress confirmed the flick had been delayed until next year after undergoing reshoots, but insisted the movie would be worth the wait.

Speaking to Collider, she said: "Every time they say you have reshoots, it's not good. You don't feel good about it.

"All we did in those reshoots had to be there. We got amazing footage. It's really spectacular."