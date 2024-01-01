Barbra Streisand documentary in the works

Barbra Streisand will be the subject of an upcoming documentary.

Production has begun on a documentary about the iconic career and personal life of the EGOT winner, it was announced on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the multi-part documentary, directed by Frank Marshall and produced by Alex Gibney, will be an "intimate and comprehensive exploration" of Streisand's life, featuring never-before-seen footage, photos and audio.

In a statement, the 82-year-old Funny Girl star revealed more details about the project.

"For years I've been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I've been safely storing in my vault," she said. "These films, photos and music masters - many never seen or heard by the public - hold some of my most cherished memories."

"I'm so pleased that producer Alex Gibney and director Frank Marshall have agreed to take this journey with me," Streisand continued. "My appreciation to Tom Mackay, head of Sony Music's Premium Content team, for his belief in the project. And especially to Sony Music Chairman Rob Stringer who has unwaveringly supported so many of my creative endeavors."

As well as exploring the multi-hyphenate's impressive past, the film will also take an "in-depth look" at her "current artistic endeavours".

The documentary does not yet have a title or release date.

In his own statement, Marshall said, "We have been given unprecedented access to archival footage from decades of her groundbreaking career and intimate visibility to the trailblazing she continues to do in life today."

Meanwhile, Gibney said he is "delighted to produce this film on Barbra, a legendary singer, extraordinary actor, director, and political activist who inspires us all."