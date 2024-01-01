Jennifer Aniston shares heartwarming story of her first dog

Jennifer Aniston has recalled the heartwarming tale of how she first became a dog owner.

The 55-year-old actress is a proud dog lover and is the owner of two pooches named Clyde and Lord Chesterfield.

However, it was during the filming of Friends in the 1990s that Jennifer first became the owner of a dog named Norman - who auditioned for the show.

Opening up to People magazine while promoting her first children's book, Clydeo Takes a Bite Out of Life, the TV star said, "Norman was my first. And it was just a fluke. He was in a scene with Joey and Chandler on Friends when they left baby Ben on the bus."

She recalls further, "They were running through the streets and ran into a dog walker that had all these dogs. Norman was one of them, and I just fell in love."

The show's dog trainers then told Jennifer, "'(Norman's) not getting hired because he doesn't really hit his mark.' So I jokingly said, 'I'll take him.' And they said, 'Absolutely.' And then I kind of had that moment of, 'Oh God, am I really?' And then that was it."

She continued: "I got the addiction to dogs and what they bring to you. Cut to now wanting to rescue all shelter puppies in the world."

Norman sadly passed away in 2011 and she also discussed another dog she loved named Dolly who died in 2019.

Showing how the animals remain deeply meaningful to her, the star said, "You mention them, and I get a lump in my throat."