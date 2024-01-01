Ioan Gruffudd accuses ex-wife Alice Evans of 'harassing and abusive' social media posts

Ioan Gruffudd has accused his ex-wife Alice Evans of violating the restraining order against him and his fiancée, Bianca Wallace.

The Bad Boys: Ride or Die actor has claimed his former wife is still writing "harassing and abusive" social media posts about him and his partner of three years, Bianca.

He has accused his ex of "escalating" her rants as the pair work out custody and financial support for their two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

"I have discovered several social media posts by Alice where she has openly disparaged me and my fiancée, and where she has posted medical information of our children, in continued violation of the DVRO (domestic violence restraining order) and in violation of our Stipulation (agreement about child custody)," he said in a new court filing. "Alice's public harassment affects my public reputation and my ability to obtain new work."

Alice, 56, admitted she had previously posted "mean" messages but claimed, "I have not engaged in that conduct for years."

However, Ioan, 50, claims she posted a comment on Monday this week, that read, "My ex has tried to gag me with every penny he has, but I think to hell with it - I am living what I am living and my kids are suffering - why the hell does he get to be so goddam self-righteous?"

During a custody hearing on 9 September, Alice was removed from court after taking photos of Ioan on her phone, which is against court rules.

"Alice took that opportunity to get up from her seat in the courtroom, walk over to my seat on the opposite side of the courtroom, invade my personal space, and take photographs and/or videos of me while I was sitting, minding my own business," her former husband said. "I was left in utter shock and confusion at Alice's willingness to openly harass me like that, even as we sat in the courthouse."

Alice and Ioan split in 2021 after 14 years of marriage. Ioan met Bianca Wallace, 32, in 2020 when they filmed 102 Dalmatians together. They announced their engagement in January this year.