Jeremy Allen White spotted kissing The Bear co-star Molly Gordon

Jeremy Allen White was photographed kissing his The Bear co-star Molly Gordon earlier this week.

In snaps obtained by TMZ, the Emmy Award-winning actor was seen planting a kiss on Molly's lips before giving her a big hug while standing outside of a car on the street on Wednesday.

Representatives for White and Gordon have not yet commented on the photos.

But editors at TMZ noted there were no TV cameras present, so the pair wasn't shooting a scene for their hit show.

White portrays chef Carmy Berzatto in FX psychological comedy-drama The Bear, with the series following the character as he returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother Michael's restaurant.

Gordon takes on the role of Claire Dunlap, one of Carmy's childhood friends whom he harboured a crush on as a teenager.

The new photos also seem to indicate White has split from girlfriend Rosalía.

The Shameless star and Spanish singer started dating last year, though he wasn't in attendance at her birthday party in Paris, France on Wednesday night.

White and Rosalía were last seen together at a pop-up event in Los Angeles to mark the launch of season three of The Bear.

Previously, the 33-year-old was married to Addison Timlin from 2019 until their divorce was finalised in May 2023.

The former couple shares two daughters.