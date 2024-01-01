Blac Chyna accused of domestic violence by ex-boyfriend

Blac Chyna has been accused of domestic violence by her ex-boyfriend Twin Hector.

Hector filed a domestic violence lawsuit against the model on Monday, claiming she physically and verbally abused him throughout their three-year relationship.

According to the lawsuit obtained by People, Hector, real name Taiyon Hector, has accused Chyna, real name Angela White, of domestic violence, civil battery and assault, among other claims.

The rapper, 27, has accused Chyna, 36, of being violent, especially when under the influence of alcohol, and claims she has "often" threatened to kill him.

According to the lawsuit, the former couple met in August 2020. Hector soon moved into Chyna's home in Woodland Hills, California, where she lived with her son King, 11, and daughter Dream, seven.

The couple split less than three years later in March 2023.

Hector has alleged that Chyna drank alcohol "regularly" and used other drugs "to excess", claiming that she then became "physically violent and verbally threatening and abusive" towards him "for no apparent reason".

The musician has accused Chyna of punching, kicking, slapping and shoving him, claiming he would "always do his best to avoid the blows" and hold her back.

In September 2023, Chyna went public with her relationship with boyfriend Derrick Milano, but Hector accused her of physically assaulting him while he was asleep at their home the same month.

Chyna has yet to respond to the lawsuit. However, in her Instagram bio, she claims she is two years sober as of this month.