Riley Keough and Callum Turner replace Kristen Stewart and Josh O’Connor in Rosebush Pruning

Riley Keough and Callum Turner are to replace Kristen Stewart and Josh O’Connor in ‘Rosebush Pruning’.

The upcoming movie - which is being helmed by Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz - was initially going to see 34-year-old Stewart and O’Connor, also 34, in the leading roles, though it has now been revealed the ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ actress, and the ‘Masters of the Air’ star have taken the former pairs’ parts.

The two actors will be joining the likes of Elle Fanning, Pamela Anderson, Jamie Bell, Lukas Gage, Tracy Letts and Elena Anaya in the flick, which is currently filming in Spain.

While exact plot details about the picture are unknown at the moment, Aïnouz teased that the project would challenge audiences’ preconceived concepts of "the traditional family and the patriarchy".

He told Variety: "I’m so excited to bring this audacious and delicious script to life, which challenges our notions of the traditional family and the patriarchy, with this brilliant ensemble of actors who I have long admired."

Keough - who is the granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley - made a name for herself after appearing in 2012’s ‘Magic Mike’ alongside Channing Tatum and the 2015 blockbuster 'Mad Max: Fury Road’, though previously admitted she didn’t think she would be "taken seriously" in Hollywood.

She told The Guardian newspaper: "[I had] amazing opportunities! I walked into agencies, met with agents."

However, she admitted: "I felt that I wouldn’t be taken seriously."

Meanwhile, Turner will be coming off his role as rower Joe Rantz in 2023’s ‘The Boys in the Boat’.

The movie - which was directed by George Clooney - followed the true story of the University of Washington rowing team that won gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, though the actor admitted he and his co-stars were "awful" with their oars to begin with.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "We were awful. and I could see behind the smile and the thumbs up, the pain and the fear in George's soul."