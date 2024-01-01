Amanda Seyfried's daughter is 'obsessed' with Mamma Mia!

Amanda Seyfried's seven-year-old daughter has become "obsessed" with her Mamma Mia! films.

The Mean Girls actress revealed to People that Nina and her friends can't get enough of the 2008 ABBA jukebox musical, in which she plays the lead character Sophie alongside Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan, among others.

"My daughter's obsessed," she shared. "My mum showed my daughter, and my daughter is now obsessed, and so she's seven, so she's in second grade, and all her friends are obsessed. So now they're starting to recognise me as Sophie, which is a little weird, but how beautiful... I don't think she quite understands it, but she loves it. She loves it!"

Nina, whose father is actor Thomas Sadoski, is also a big fan of the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and both soundtrack albums.

"She loves both of them, she's like, 'Can we listen to Mamma Mia! right now?'" Seyfried continued. "And then we listen, and then she'll be like, 'No, let's do Lay All Your Love On Me.' And I'm listening to this music with my daughter, who is now understanding and they're appreciating it in a way that... (is) trippy."

In the first film, Seyfried sings Lay All Your Love On Me with Dominic Cooper, who portrays Sophie's husband-to-be Sky, on the beach of a fictional Greek island.

Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer has been working on a third film for years but it has yet to be greenlit.

As for Seyfried, she told talk show host Stephen Colbert in 2021 that she was up for more films, saying, "If it was up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight (of them)."