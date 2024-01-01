Ellen DeGeneres describes 'excruciating pain' and health battles

Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about a series of health issues which have impacted her day-to-day life.

The troubled comedian, whose talk show was cancelled in 2022 following complaints of a toxic workplace environment, has been performing stand-up to fans in the USA.

PageSix quotes the star telling her audience of an osteoporosis battle, "I don't even know how I'm standing up right now. I'm like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower.

"I had excruciating pain one day and I thought I tore a ligament or something and I got an MRI and they said, 'No, it's just arthritis.' I said, 'How did I get that?' And he said, 'Oh it just happens at your age.'"

She then goes on to state, "I didn't know what OCD was. I was raised in a religion, Christian Science, that doesn't acknowledge diseases or disorders. So when I was growing up, nobody talked about anything."

She continues, "My ADD makes it really hard to sit down and focus on anything at all. I mean, do you know how hard it was for me to put this together? Of course you don't. Why would I ask that question? It's hard for me to focus."

She optimistically concluded, "So, I have ADD, I have OCD, I'm losing my memory. But I think I'm well-adjusted, because I obsess on things, but then I don't have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place. So, it takes me all the way around to being well-adjusted, I think."