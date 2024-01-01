Colin Farrell admits he is 'shallow and insecure'

Colin Farrell has admitted he is "shallow and insecure".

The actor confessed he had been nervous about his new Batman spin-off series, The Penguin.

Joining the sofa on The Graham Norton Show, Colin, 48, admitted he had worried about how the miniseries would be critically received.

"It is a huge relief now that it is out and people think it is all right," Colin explained.

"If you're shallow and insecure like me, you're expecting a slap in the face so a rub on the back is definitely preferable!"

The Banshees of Inisherin actor also revealed he had struggled at times with the special effects makeup and costuming required to play the lead role of Batman's nemesis, The Penguin.

Donning a fat suit, prosthetic facial disfigurations, and a false balding cap to play the character, Colin was barely recognisable as The Penguin - an organised crime boss in the making.

"In the end I was a bit miserable and angry," he confessed. "I remembered how much Jim Carrey hated The Grinch makeup and whilst I didn't get to that level, I did struggle especially as the subject matter was so dark."