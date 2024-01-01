Jeff Bridges 'wasn’t particularly fond' of his CGI appearance in Tron Legacy

Jeff Bridges was not impressed with his CGI appearance in 'Tron: Legacy'.

The 74-year-old actor reprised his role as Kevin Flynn in the 2010 sequel, almost 30 years after the release of the 1982 sci-fi classic 'Tron,' but he admitted he didn't love the appearance of the de-aged version of himself as the character Clu (Codified Likeness Utility) in the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie.

He told Josh Horowitz on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "It’s the new thing… I got scanned and in the computer for when we did 'Tron 2' — What was it called? — 'Legacy'. I wasn’t particularly fond of that recreation of myself. I thought I looked more like Bill Maher than myself."

'Tron: Legacy' also featured Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde.

Meanwhile, Jeff will appear in Joachim Ronning's upcoming 'Tron: Ares', alongside Jared Leto, Evan Peters and Greta Lee, but insisted he will only make a brief appearance.

Speaking at D23, he said: "Technology and AI is omnipresent in our lives. What a perfect time to revisit this world. Or, have this world visit us, because that’s what happens in this movie.”

'Tron: Ares' will feature a soundtrack from Trent Reznor's Nine Inch Nails.