Natasha Lyonne wants Karen O and Danielle Brooks to perform at her funeral

Natasha Lyonne has already planned her own funeral.

The 45-year-old has given a lot of thought about how she wants her life to be celebrated following her passing, and has assigned some of her friends "jobs that they didn't want" for the service.

For example, Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs has agreed to perform and comedian John Mulaney will help people with their speeches.

"I have a sworn promise that she performs; I'm very grateful," Lyonne told The New York Times about the singer. For Mulaney, she explained, "I actually tasked him with writing speeches for people that wouldn't want to get onstage. I was like: You need to give (her good friend) Chloë (Sevigny) some jokes."

The Russian Doll actress added that she wants her former Orange Is the New Black co-star Brooks to perform at the service because her voice "breaks my heart".

Lyonne has mapped out all of the elements of her funeral, including musical cues and writing prompts, with her joking, "Otherwise it can run long". In addition to the service, she has planned a commemorative screening series at the Film Forum cinema in New York for a month.

She originally acquired a plot at the Hollywood Forever cemetery in Los Angeles alongside her boyfriend Fred Armisen when they dated between 2014 and 2022. While she has since given her spot to his wife, comedian Riki Lindhome, she still wants him to be her funeral's musical supervisor.