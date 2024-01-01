Kate Winslet feeling the pressure to direct

Kate Winslet is feeling the pressure to direct herself in a movie one day.

The Titanic actress has been frequently asked over the years when she might turn her hand to directing and she is slowly starting feel like it is her duty to women in Hollywood to make her directorial debut.

"So many people will say to me on film sets, people I work with and know well, whether it's an actor or a crew member, they will say, 'Why aren't you directing?' and I'll go 'No, no, no, please don't say it. Stop saying it. Why does everyone keep saying it?'" she said on the How To Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast.

"But the more I'm not doing it now, with the need to change the culture, the more I feel like I'm actually letting down other women by not doing it. I'm really starting to feel that in quite a loud way."

The Revolutionary Road star clarified that while it is her desire to direct, she feels a "profound" sense of "urgency" on behalf of the sisterhood of female filmmakers, adding, "The more of us that are doing it, the more will be inspiring others to do it."

Winslet explained that she has resisted the calls to direct for many years because she was unable to undertake such "a huge commitment" while raising three children.

While she has no plans to helm a movie "in the immediate future", the British actress feels ready because she understands the technical side of filmmaking and has enough experience on sets to direct actors.

Winslet pointed out that she didn't become a producer until she understood what that the job involved - and she wants to take a similar approach to directing.

"There's no way I'm ever going to do something unless I really know how to do it properly so I think with producing, I had gotten to that point," she stated.

The star produced her TV shows Mare of Easttown and The Regime and her latest movie Lee.