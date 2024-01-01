Rebel Wilson marries

Rebel Wilson has married her partner, Ramona Agruma, at a destination wedding in Italy.

The actor and comedian said "I do" in Sardinia, Italy, on Saturday, as reported by People magazine.

The couple, who were introduced by their mutual friend Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan, went public with their relationship in June 2022. Wilson captioned a selfie of the pair on Instagram at the time, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove."

Days after becoming Instagram official, Wilson posted another photo of the blonde duo holding hands in the seaside town of Porto Cervo in Sardinia, captioning the post, "Ciao Bellas."

It's not clear whether the wedding took place at the same Sardinia venue - that time they stayed at the exclusive Hotel Cala di Volpe, which advertises the possibility of weddings "in one of our lush garden settings overlooking the glittering emerald sea," on its website.

Wilson and the Lemon Limon clothing brand boss became engaged at Disneyland on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Since the Pitch Perfect star welcomed her daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022, Agruma has been helping her raise the now nearly two-year-old.