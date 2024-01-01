Drake Hogestyn dead at 70

Days Of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn has died

The soap actor, who had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, passed away the day before his 71st birthday.

His passing was announced by the show's social media account Saturday night.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," the statement read.

"He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.

"After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

Hogestyn, who played John Black in the show, was also remembered as "the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor".

Hogestyn made his Days of Our Lives debut in January 1986, playing spy/mercenary/art smuggler Black. He held that role in the soap opera from 1986 to 2009, then again from 2011 until this year.

In mid-June, John Black headed to Greece, on a journey to make amends for things he had unwittingly done as The Pawn.

With Deidre Hall as Marlena Evans, Hogestyn formed one of daytime TV's most iconic couples.