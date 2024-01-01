Andrew Garfield excited to work again

Andrew Garfield is "excited" to work again.

The 41-year-old actor can next be seen opposite Florence Pugh in 'We Live in Time', his first film in three years, and he admitted his sabbatical has given him a fresh enthusiasm for making movies.

Asked if he is out of his sabbatical now, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think so. Yeah, I think I’m excited to work again in a different way. I feel looser, I feel less precious. I feel more joyful. I feel more aware.

"I feel established enough as a person in the world, as an actor within myself and within the world. I know myself well enough now to feel more enjoyment… I’m still a headcase — when I’m on a set, I’m like a dog with a bone and get taken over by some weird spirit that is never satisfied — but that’s never going to change, and I don’t want it to, but within that, I can feel a lot more pleasure and a lot more enjoyment, play and freedom."

Andrew admitted the John Crowley-directed rom-com was a great way to ease himself back into work.

He said: "I’m realising as I speak about it [now], it felt very much part of my little break I was taking. It felt like I could continue the sabbatical while making the film.

"So this was just a wonderfully timed thing where I read the script and was like, 'Oh, this is the inside of my heart right now.' And what a gift to be able to actually put all that to good use and create out of it."

The 'Hacksaw Ridge' actor is keen to work on a "crowd-pleasing epic adventure" in the near future.

Asked if there's a genre of film or TV he'd like to tackle for the first time, he said: "I’m considering all these things right now. I would love to make a film or a show or something that has the feeling of the stuff that I was brought up on, like ’90s, early 2000s.

"Amblin Entertainment, adventure, swashbuckling, Indiana Jones-style. Humorous, dramatic, romantic — a big crowd-pleasing epic adventure. That would be really, really fun to do.

"I was [also] thinking about great like films of 'Fatal Attraction', 'Unfaithful', Adrian Lyne. Like an erotic thriller."