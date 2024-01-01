Denzel Washington 'extremely proud' of son Malcolm's directorial debut

Denzel Washington feels "extremely proud" of his son Malcolm Washington for making his directorial debut with The Piano Lesson.

The drama, the movie adaptation of August Wilson's play, is something of a family affair for the Washingtons - it was produced by the Oscar-winning actor, directed and co-written by his youngest son Malcolm and it stars his eldest John David Washington.

The Training Day actor told Variety that he was "extremely proud" of Malcolm for taking the time to learn the craft at film school before making his debut.

"From early on, I knew he had a vision. I've learned through my son the difference between making a film and being a filmmaker," he shared. "I've directed four films. I had (producer) Todd (Black) to lean on, but I didn't know what to do necessarily. Malcolm has studied filmmaking. He's an academic. When he was younger, he would read my scripts and ask insightful questions... He always had a desire to make films, and now he's doing it."

The family project doesn't just involve the male Washingtons - Denzel's daughter Katia is an executive producer and Malcolm's twin sister Olivia has a small acting role.

The Flight star added that it was "the greatest gift" to see all four of his children thrive in their respective careers.

"Of course, as a parent, the dream is to see your children doing what they love and succeeding at it. And they're doing fantastic," he praised. "My daughter is working in the West End in London (in Slave Play), and my sons and daughter Katia are making waves in film. I'm proud of them, not just for their success but for the fact that they're doing it as a close-knit family, supporting each other."

The Piano Lesson, also starring Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler and Ray Fisher, is the third film in Denzel's deal to produce 10 August Wilson adaptations for Netflix.

It will be released in select cinemas from 8 November before hitting the streaming service on 22 November.