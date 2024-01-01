Shazam! actor Zachary Levi endorses Donald Trump for President at rally

Shazam! star Zachary Levi announced he is backing Donald Trump for U.S. President on stage at a rally in Dearborn, Michigan on Saturday.

The star of two DC superhero films initially backed Robert. F Kennedy, Jr.'s longshot bid for The White House, but announced he was switching his support after the eccentric Kennedy family member dropped out to back former President Trump.

"I'm not gonna take too much time, but I did just wanna just give you a little context about why Shazam is sitting here talking to you about these various things," he said at the rally supporting Trump. "I grew up in my family that was Christian conservative, that was pretty much the lane that we were in.

"My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans, and they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok."

Levi spoke about his RFK support on Saturday, saying that he is still his favoured candidate - but that he now wants Trump to beat Vice President Kamala Harris.

"For a long time, I was like, 'Man, I really want to find a politician that represents all of the things that I want and I want to see in a presidential candidate.' And this year, I found Bobby Kennedy, and I thought, 'Man, this guy is it. He's the real deal,'" Levi explained.

"In a perfect world, whatever that would look like, perhaps I would have voted for Bobby. But we don't live in a perfect world. In fact, we live in a very broken one, we live in a country that has been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place way off the cliff. And we want to stop that, right?"

He went on to say that out of the two candidates with a realistic chance of winning - Harris, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican, he thinks the latter is "the man that can get us there" and "take back this country". He then introduced another failed presidential candidate turned Trump backer, Tulsi Gabbard.

Levi previously stunned fans in January 2023 when he wrote that he agreed with a tweet that described the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, a maker of a Covid-19 vaccine, as a "real danger to the world".