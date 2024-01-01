Beverly Hills Cop star John Ashton dead at 76

Beverly Hills Cop actor John Ashton has died at the age of 76.

The actor passed away "peacefully" at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado on Thursday his representative Alan Somers told The New York Post's Page Six in a statement.

According to TMZ.com, he died after a battle with cancer.

"John leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication and service," the statement to Page Six said. "His memory will forever be treasured by his wife, children, grandchildren, as well as his brother, sisters, his extended family and all who loved him."

Somers concluded by saying: "John's impact on the world will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come."

Ashton is survived by his wife of 24 years, Robin Hoye, his two children from previous marriages, Michelle Ashton and Michael Thomas Ashton, and three stepchildren.

Ashton enjoyed a more than 50 year career in TV and film but was best known for his role as Sergeant John Taggart in the 1984 movie Beverly Hills Cop - appearing alongside Eddie Murphy. He reprised his most famous role in the recent sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, which was released on Netflix in July.