Sophie Turner 'drew on single motherhood struggles' for new role

Sophie Turner drew strength from her own struggles as a single mum for her latest TV role.

The British star is mum to Willa, four, and Delphine, two, by ex-husband Joe Jonas, and the former couple were involved in legal disputes over their custody arrangements, since dropped, before finalising their divorce earlier this month.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Game of Thrones actress says her recent experiences of motherhood had helped her play Joan Hannington, a single-mum turned expert jewel thief, in a new ITV drama.

"If I hadn't been a mother, I don't know if I would have been able to bring the same energy that I did into it," Turner explains. "It's such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn't go about it in the best way...but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It's also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them."

Speaking about how the role came at a perfect time for her, she adds: "Joan changed me quite a lot. From utter desperation comes so much will and ambition. The series came around at a time in my life where I had to be ambitious and I had to have such strong will and fight against the forces. She gave me a lot of strength."

The 28-year-old also struggled with media attention when she was pictured at a wrap party while her children were with Joe in the U.S. - prompting stories criticising her as a mother.

"There's so much shame that comes with motherhood," she says, referencing the criticism. "You go to work, you're shamed. If you don't go to work, you're shamed."

The star is now reportedly dating British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

Joan debuts in the U.K. on ITV1 on Sunday.