Milo Ventimiglia and Jarah Mariano announce pregnancy

Milo Ventimiglia's wife Jarah Mariano is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

The This is Us star and his Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wife are expecting their first child together, one year after their wedding.

Mariano announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself showing a baby bump while sitting on a surfboard in the ocean in her native Hawaii. She captioned the post, "Baby on board!"

The happy news comes less than a week after she and the Heroes alum celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

"Last year I married my best friend," she wrote on Instagram on 23 September, alongside throwback photos of herself and her husband at their Hawaiian wedding. "There aren't enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is."

The Victoria's Secret model continued, "AlI can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created."

Before tying the knot with his Gilmore Girls namesake Mariano, Ventimiglia was previously romantically linked with his former costar on that show, Alexis Bledel, whom he dated from 2003 to 2006. He also dated his Heroes costar, Hayden Panettiere.