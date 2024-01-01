Actor Candice Patton welcomes son with J.R. Smith

Candice Patton and J.R. Smith have announced the birth of their baby boy.

The Flash actor shared on the weekend that she gave birth to a baby boy on Instagram, alongside photos of his little feet and a heavily tattooed person holding him.

"Son in Virgo. Born at home. Heart now beats outside of my chest. In love forevermore," she captioned the post, without disclosing who the father of the baby was.

The following day, the Craigslist Killer star and Smith shared a joint post on Instagram that featured a carousel of pictures of the newborn with his face covered by emojis.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star's announcement came as a surprise to some fans who believe he is still legally married to his wife Shirley 'Jewel' Smith

Five years ago, Shirley, who has been married to Smith since 2016, publicly addressed his affair on Instagram, posting a video of herself praying for her husband and his then-alleged mistress, Patton.

"God, I would like to lift my husband up and ask you ... to please just cover him with your blood," she said. "My husband, he's hurting and Candice, Lord Father God, she's hurting," Shirley continued.

After Shirley's prayer went viral, Smith took to his Instagram Stories, writing, "IG ain't a place for relationships!!"

The two-time NBA champ then revealed that he and Shirley had been "separated for months".