Ellen DeGeneres pays birthday tribute to late DJ tWitch

Ellen DeGeneres has paid tribute to her former Ellen show DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

The comedian and former daytime talk show host shared a snap of herself and tWitch on her show in an Instagram post.

It would have been his 42nd birthday - nearly two years after his tragic death.

"Happy birthday tWitch. I miss you every day," DeGeneres wrote in her post.

The dancer, choreographer and DJ took his own life in a motel bathroom near his home in Los Angeles. He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Oak Tree Motel - a 15-minute walk from his home - on 13 December 2022. He was 40 years old.

Boss met his wife, Allison Holker, on the set of Fox's TV hit show So You Think You Can Dance. The couple tied the knot in December 2013, a year before he joined Ellen as a DJ and host.

They share son Maddox, eight, and daughter Zaia, six, with tWitch also adopting Holker's daughter from a previous relationship, 16-year-old Weslie Fowler.

Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement at the time sharing, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us ... Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."