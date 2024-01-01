Barbra Streisand pays tribute to the late Kris Kristofferson

Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to her A Star Is Born costar Kris Kristofferson, who has died aged 88.

The EGOT winner remembered the singer-songwriter legend as a "special" and "charming" performer.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in LA, I knew he was something special," she wrote on Instagram. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born."

She continued, "In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I'd written for the film's main love theme, Evergreen. For my latest concert in 2019 at London's Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, Lost Inside Of You. He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved."

Kristofferson starred as John Norman Howard opposite Streisand's Esther Hoffman in the 1976 version of the film.

The EGOT winner concluded, "My thoughts go to Kris' wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kristofferson passed away on 28 September at his Maui, Hawaii home.