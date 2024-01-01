Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey buy George Clooney's LA mansion

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are reportedly the new owners of George Clooney's former Los Angeles mansion.

The model and the San Francisco 49ers footballer purchased the Fryman Canyon estate from the Ocean's Eleven star for $14.5 million (£10.8 million), according to a report by TMZ.

The six-bedroom home offers a secluded location, surrounded by dense trees, with separate guest houses, a pool and a tennis court.

The Oscar-winning actor owned the home for nearly 30 years after purchasing it from Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks for $2.2 million (£1.64 million) in 1995.

Culpo and McCaffrey reportedly purchased the home after tying the knot in Rhode Island in June.

The former Miss Universe already owned a $3.5 million (£2.61 million) mansion in the Encino neighbourhood of Los Angeles. It's unclear if she plans to list the property.

McCaffrey listed his North Carolina estate for $12.5 million (£9.34 million) earlier this year after transitioning to the 49ers and moving to the Bay area. The athlete also sold his Charlotte, North Carolina apartment for $3 million (£2.24 million) last year.

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumours in 2019 when the two were photographed taking a holiday together in Mexico. The model soon became a fixture at the Carolina Panthers football games, and cheered McCaffey on when he was traded to the 49ers in 2022.

"I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favourite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali," Culpo wrote on Instagram.