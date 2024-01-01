Riley Keough vows to preserve Graceland as 'family home'

Riley Keough has promised to preserve the iconic Graceland mansion as her "family home".

In an interview for People published on Sunday, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress opened up about her plans for the estate, which was once owned by her grandfather, Elvis Presley.

"My hope is to continue what my grandmother (Priscilla Presley) did, and then my mother did, which is simply to preserve our family home," she told the outlet.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the mansion houses a museum that attracts over 650,000 visitors each year. It was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2006.

Graceland is also the burial place of music legend Elvis, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and her son Benjamin Keough.

Following the death of her mother Lisa Marie at the age of 54 in January 2023, Riley became the sole trustee and owner of the property.

At present, the 35-year-old presides over the sub-trusts of her 15-year-old sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, from her mum's marriage to musician Michael Lockwood.

However, the future of Graceland was under question in the months following Lisa Marie's sudden passing as the property was slated for a foreclosure sale after a representative of a company called Naussany Investments & Private Lending claimed she had failed to pay a $3.8 million (£2.3 million) loan.

Soon after, Riley sued to halt the sale and claimed the documents used in the application were fraudulent.

A judge later declared the alleged lender's claims to be invalid. Missouri woman Lisa Jeanine Findley was arrested in relation to the case and charged with identity theft and mail fraud. She remains in custody.

Riley is currently promoting Lisa Marie's memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown. It will be released on 8 October.

The Logan Lucky star agreed to help her mum with the book, and in the months after her passing, used hours of recorded footage to complete the work.