Scott Speedman becomes father of two

Scott Speedman and his fiancée Lindsay Rae Hofmann have welcomed their second child.

The swimwear designer announced the arrival of their son Indy by sharing a series of black-and-white photos of the newborn on Instagram.

"Our beautiful boy is here," Lindsay wrote in the caption. "Indy Roy Speedman. Our hearts have burst right open and we've fallen madly in love. You came fast and furious the day after your daddy's birthday and on your official due date - September 2nd at 7:12 am at a surprising 8lbs. We love you Indy bug, it was always you."

The photo carousel also showed Scott leaning over Lindsay and Indy as they lay in a hospital bed, as well as their two-year-old daughter Pfeiffer spending time with her new sibling.

The Grey's Anatomy actor, who turned 49 earlier this month, has yet to comment publicly on the birth via social media.

He started dating Lindsay in 2017 and they got engaged in June 2023. She announced her pregnancy in March by posting a black-and-white snap of her holding Pfeiffer with her baby bump on display. She captioned the post, "New le bébé coming soon..."

In addition to Grey's Anatomy, Scott is also known for the TV shows Felicity and You as well as the Underworld movie franchise and films like The Strangers and Crimes of the Future.