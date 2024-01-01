Daniel Kaluuya to be honoured with statue

Daniel Kaluuya is set to be honoured with statue.

On Monday, it was announced that the 35-year-old actor and filmmaker will be honoured with a statue in his home city of London to celebrate his breakout role in Jordan Peele's 2017 horror/comedy film Get Out.

According to Variety, the statue will depict the film's "Sunken Place" scene, in which the actor's character falls into a fugue state.

The Nope star was chosen by a poll of 5,000 British film fans as the actor they would most want to see as part of the Scenes in the Square trail in London's Leicester Square.

Kaluuya's statue will join others including Batman, Harry Potter, Gene Kelly and Mary Poppins.

Recent additions to the collection of statues have also included Indiana Jones, Clifford the Big Red Dog and the Game of Thrones iron throne.

Mark Williams, deputy chief executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, which runs Scenes in the Square with the support of Westminster City Council, said in a statement that Kaluuya's statue would represent "homegrown British talent".

"We are excited to welcome Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' to our Scenes in the Square line-up as a celebration of a modern cinematic success and homegrown British talent," Williams said. "It points to a bright future for our trail, with Kaluuya as a chosen symbol of the future of entertainment, and it is a pleasure to be able to spotlight such a pioneering film."

Variety also reported that the unveiling of Kaluuya's statue in October will tie in with the U.K.'s Black History Month and Halloween, which are in keeping with the genre and themes of Get Out.

Kaluuya is currently working on the Barney The Dinosaur movie, inspired by the nineties children's show Barney & Friends.