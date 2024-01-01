Charli D'Amelio to make Broadway debut

TikTok star Charli D'Amelio is set to make her Broadway debut in the musical & Juliet.

D'Amelio will join the cast playing the ensemble part of Charmian. She will begin performances at the end of October for a limited three-month engagement.

"To be able to make my Broadway debut - especially in the cast of & Juliet - is truly a dream come true, and I can't wait to share this experience with everyone," D'Amelio wrote in a statement.

D'Amelio grew up dancing competitively before joining TikTok and becoming one of the most followed people on the platform. In 2022, she competed on the 31st US season of Dancing With the Stars and won the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

D'Amelio also stars in the reality TV series The D'Amelio Show with her family.

& Juliet - a revisionist take on Shakespeare's classic tale of star-crossed lovers - premiered at the Manchester Opera House in September 2019, before transferring to the West End in November of that same year. It opened on Broadway in 2022, where it was nominated for nine Tony awards, including Best Musical. The storyline follows what might have happened if Juliet hadn't died at the end of Romeo & Juliet.

The show is peppered with catchy pop tunes including Kelly Clarkson's Since U Been Gone, Britney Spears' I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman, Katy Perry's Roar, and Demi Lovato's Confident.