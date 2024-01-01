Kathryn Hahn 'flattered' when fans mistake her for Ana Gasteyer

Kathryn Hahn has no issue with being mistaken for Ana Gasteyer.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday, host Dax Shepard asked the Agatha All Along actress how she feels when people confuse her for the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star.

In response, Kathryn insisted she isn't fazed by the comparisons.

"I'm always confused, and flatteringly so, with Ana Gasteyer. We always are confused with each other. She will send me pictures of Starbucks cups that say Bad Moms, like, 'I love Bad Moms,'" she said, referring to the 2016 comedy she appeared in alongside Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell.

And Kathryn noted that people approach her asking if she is Ana, 57, too.

"Everyone asked me if I was on SNL," the 51-year-old continued, noting that she is "very flattered" by the questions.

"We both went (to) Northwestern (University)," she added. "Between the two of us we have a pretty healthy body of work."

Previously, Ana shared that she would be open to appearing opposite Kathryn in a project.

"We're going to find each other on Ancestry.com," she joked during a conversation for People in 2019. "Every single day, I probably get a compliment for her, and every single day, she gets a compliment for me. And we both went to Northwestern and finally met. We know a million people in common, but like our dream would be to play sisters or something."