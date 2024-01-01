Kirsten Dunst is to star alongside Channing Tatum in Roofman

Kirsten Dunst is to star in 'Roofman'.

The 42-year-old actress will appear alongside Channing Tatum in the true crime motion picture, according to Deadline.

'Roofman' is based on the story of robber Jeffrey Manchester, who broke into more than 60 McDonald's restaurants overnight via their roofs.

He remained in the eateries until staff arrived for work in the morning, and he herded them into the freezers while he emptied the cash registers.

Manchester became known as the 'Rooftop Robber' or 'Roofman', but he was known for a gentle demeanour and rarely being violent.

He was convicted and jailed in 2000, but he broke out of prison.

Manchester went on the run for months and hid out in a Toys 'R Us and Circuit City store in North Carolina.

To survive, he ate baby food and managed to exercise by riding bikes around the shop.

However, he was eventually recaptured and sent back to jail after his fingerprints were discovered on a DVD of movie 'Catch Me If You Can', which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

'Civil War' actress Dunst is to portray a Toys 'R Us employee, who Manchester falls for while secretly watching her from inside the shop.

She finds him endearing and eventually learns of his shocking back story.

Despite this, the mother-of-two still wants to care for him.

Derek Cianfrance is to direct the project and has penned the script alongside Kirt Gunn.

Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker will produce the movie, alongside the 'Blue Valentine' filmmaker's regular collaborators Jamie Patricof and Lynette Howell Taylor.

Limelight has developed the project and will fully finance the film.