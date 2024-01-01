Ludacris on mission to find purest drinking water on Earth

Ludacris is on a quest to find the purest drinking water in the world.

In August, the rapper-turned-actor hit headlines when he posted a video showing him climbing down a glacier in Alaska to collect and drink some of the crystal-clear water - even though drinking unpurified water can potentially make people sick.

Returning to Instagram over the weekend, Ludacris - real name Christopher Bridges - posted a video in which he revealed he has become obsessed with testing out different waters from all over the globe.

"Let me tell y'all something. Y'all think this whole glacier water adventure is over? Ha! It's never over. Let me tell you what I've been doing since I left Alaska - trying to find every water around the world to compare," he said, gesturing to bottles of water he has sourced from Iceland, Ecuador, Hawaii, Italy, Australia, Canada, and Alaska.

Ludacris went on to insist that he's taking the mission very seriously.

"I will not stop until I am the most hydrated mother**ker on Earth. It's not a game," the 47-year-old smiled. "You think it's a game? Ha! It's never a game!"

In the accompanying caption for the post, the star wrote, "The WATER QUEST CONTINUES. Have y'all tried any of these??"

Yet, Ludacris's wife, Eudoxie Bridges, indicated she's not totally onboard with the plan.

"He really is serious about this water thing. He actually wants me to go to a water tasting with him. Yes there's such a thing as water tasting I just found out. Lol," she commented.

In his original post shared in August, Ludacris exclaimed the glacier water in Alaska was the best he'd ever tasted.

"When I tell y'all I am a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life and as I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time," he declared. "I feel like Superman."