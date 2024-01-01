Kristin Cavallari explains why she broke up with boyfriend Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari has revealed why she broke up with her boyfriend Mark Estes after seven months of dating.

The reality star explained to the listeners of her Let's Be Honest podcast on Tuesday that she split up with the TikTok star, who is 13 years her junior, because she knew the relationship wasn't "right" in the "long term".

The former Laguna Beach star insisted that nothing "bad happened" and he was "the best boyfriend (she'd) ever had" but she made the decision because she felt the 24-year-old needed to "experience life".

"I just know long-term he needs to experience life, he's young... I started to feel the age a little bit with life experience," she shared, according to People. "I look back when I was 24 and how much life has happened between then, those are crucial years, those are formative years, they're when you find yourself and he needs to be able to do that."

The 37-year-old hopes that one day Mark will realise that the break-up is "actually the best thing for him".

"He will make someone so happy one day... and he will have a beautiful family of his own," she continued. "I know that one day he will look back and understand it and I actually think one day he will look back and thank me."

The TV personality said that she was always aware of their age gap but has no regrets about the relationship.

"I don't regret going public with him. I don't regret introducing him to my kids," she declared. "I don't regret anything. It was such a good, happy relationship. And I think with every relationship you learn and you grow from, and I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and just pure happiness."

Kristin, who shares three children with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, revealed the split last week during a live conversation with podcaster Alex Cooper.