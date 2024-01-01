‘Some are true’: DC head James Gunn comments on rumoured Batman villain movies

DC Universe creative chief James Gunn has spoken out on the studio’s rumoured Batman villain movies.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter claimed the company was developing a Bane and Deathstroke film, while other industry industry insiders said a Mr. Freeze movie was in the works at DC.

Now, Gunn, 58, has now admitted some of the rumours “are true”, but has stressed fans shouldn’t “trust anything” until there is official confirmation from himself or studio co-chairman Peter Safran.

In a post to Threads, he wrote: “Some of them are true, some are partially true, and some aren’t true at all.

“If it’s fun for you to follow the unknowns, follow them, but don’t trust anything completely until you hear it from me or Peter.”

While the DC co-CEO said there was some truth behind a few of the rumours, Gunn insisted the supposed Mr. Freeze movie was nothing but hearsay.

He wrote: “It’s not a bad idea, so I wouldn’t say never but no there’s no truth to it at all.”

Currently, Gunn is working on his ‘Superman’ movie, which stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Nicholas Hoult as the hero’s arch-enemy Lex Luthor.

In July, Gunn - who directed the 2025 blockbuster - revealed shooting on the flick had wrapped, and thanked his production team for sharing their “goodness and kindness and love” with him.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he penned: “And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life.

“I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honour.”

Recently, Corenswet opened up about playing Superman, and revealed he didn’t fit into any of his pants since he bulked up for the role.

During an appearance on the ‘Manly Things (Sort Of)’ podcast, the 31-year-old actor explained: “I wasn’t 238 [pounds] when we started shooting. I was 238 at my max.

“It was so awesome, I wanna go back. I put on like one of those crew neck sweatshirts … Champion. And I put on one of those sweatshirts - like an XL or double XL - and I was like, ‘I fill this out. This is amazing'. I didn’t fit into any of my pants.”