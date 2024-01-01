Elaine Paige pays tribute to Cats co-star Ken Page

Elaine Paige has paid tribute to her Cats co-star Ken Page following his death.

The British singer and stage actress took to X on Tuesday to remember the Broadway icon, who died on Monday at the age of 70.

"My wonderful Old Deuteronomy, Ken Page, in the 1998 theatrical movie version of @CatsMusical, has gone to the heaviside layer," Elaine, 76, wrote. "We certainly are having a sad September. He was a lovely, kind, talented man. RIP Ken."

In her post, the actress shared a snap of Ken and a photo of her and the actor in the filmed stage version of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. She originated the role of Grizabella for the 1981 West End run, while he originated Old Deuteronomy in the 1982 Broadway production.

Ken's death was announced in a Facebook post by his friend, producer Dorian Hannaway, who wrote, "Ken Page has passed onto the next show. My heart is broken."

The actor made his Broadway debut in 1975 when he was cast in The Wiz, before going on to star in productions of Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys and Dolls, The Wizard of Oz and more.

Ken also appeared on screen in films such as Dreamgirls, All Dogs Go to Heaven and I'll Do Anything and voiced Oogie Boogie in Tim Burton's 1993 animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas and its video game spin-offs.

His cause of death has not been revealed.