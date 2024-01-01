Princess Beatrice expecting second child

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second baby together.

Buckingham Palace officials announced on Tuesday that Princess Beatrice, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, and her property developer husband are expecting a new family member early next year.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the statement read. "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

The post also featured two new photos of the family, including a sweet photo of Beatrice and Edoardo embracing and one of the British executive on a scenic walk with Sienna and Wolfie.

Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, 40, welcomed their first child, daughter Sienna, in September 2021, a year after tying the knot in July 2020.

She is also stepmother to Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, who he shares with his ex-fiancée, architect Dara Huang.

The royal is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Her new baby will be 11th in line to the throne.