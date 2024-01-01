Selena Gomez 'grateful' for billionaire status

Selena Gomez is "grateful" to be a billionaire following the success of her beauty brand.

The 32-year-old actress and singer has reacted to becoming a billionaire, four years after launching her Rare Beauty brand in September 2020.

"I'm very grateful," Selena told Entertainment Tonight of the milestone. "I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money. But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products. They're the ones that made this dream of mine come true."

The Lose You to Love Me hitmaker added that she felt "really, really honoured and just happy".

Selena officially became a billionaire at the beginning of September when she was included in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time.

The outlet reported that the star's current net worth is $1.3 billion (£980 million), adding that Rare Beauty accounts for the "vast bulk" of her wealth.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the mogul was considering selling her business after it reached a valuation of $2 billion (£1.5 billion). But in an interview with Time magazine, she denied the speculation, saying, "I don't have any plans on that, genuinely."

She continued, "I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I'll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty. I never wanted it to be about making a lot of money and that's it."

In addition to her beauty brand, Selena stars in and produces the hit comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building, and her latest film, Emilia Perez, will hit theatres on 1 November.