Naomi Campbell slams Rihanna 'feud' rumours

Naomi Campbell has slammed rumours she has fallen out with pop sensation Rihanna.

The iconic British model, 54, has directly confronted rumours she has an issue with the Talk That Talk singer, 36.

Rumours were sparked as the pair appeared to blank each other at a recent New York Fashion week show - setting social media speculation ablaze.

Campbell bluntly rejected the speculation, telling the New York Times, "I'm not about to let the world pitch two Black women against each other. We are two women with two children, mothers."

Rumours of a feud emerged on 6 September when both icons attended the Alaïa show in New York and fans noted that Rihanna sailed straight past Campbell and the fashion stylist Law Roach without acknowledging them.

Campbell and Roach subsequently uploaded a social media video in which he said, "We don't go to the shows like the other girls. We don't come with our ta-tas out or our chi-chis out. Very demure."

Catwalk queen Campbell added, "Very mindful" - and fans noted that the video showed the pair wearing the same outfits that they had worn at the Alaïa show.

Rihanna has been in a relationship with ASAP Rocky since 2020 and together they share sons RZA Athelston Mayers, born in 2022, and Riot Rose Mayers, born in August 2023.

Ms Campbell has two children, a daughter and a son, both born via surrogate and she has previously explained she intends to raise the children alone, telling The Times, "My babies are everything to me."