Selena Gomez bashfully opens up about billionaire status

Selena Gomez has opened up about her recent change in fortune as she became a self-made billionaire.

The 32-year-old singer and actress owes her immense wealth largely to her successful Rare Beauty make-up company.

Asked about the recent news that she is a billionaire, Gomez told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm very grateful. I personally think it's distasteful to talk about money. But I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products."

The Only Murders In The Building star added, "They're the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I'm really, really honoured and just happy."

Last month, Bloomberg reported the star had become worth a staggering $1.3 billion (£1 billion) - nudging her into the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the first time.

Gomez previously denied rumours she was planning to sell Rare Beauty once it became worth $2 billion (£1.5 billion), telling Time magazine in May, "I don't have any plans on that, genuinely... I will admit it overwhelms me sometimes. I have this weird thing in my head where if I focus on the numbers, I'll lose whatever it is that made Rare Beauty Rare Beauty."

The star also owes her fortune to her music career, acting career, and production career - as well as endorsements made thanks to the fact she is the third most-followed person on Instagram.