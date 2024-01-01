Angelina Jolie fuels romance rumours with rapper Akala

Angelina Jolie has been seen out and about again with her rumoured boyfriend, British rapper and political activist Akala.

Over the weekend, the music artist was spotted at a New York City party hosted by Jolie for her company Atelier Jolie.

Akala was seen in Instagram photos posted of the event in the same gallery as pics of the Oscar-winner, and other stars such as actor Zoe Kravitz.

This comes two days after Akala joined Jolie at the 62nd New York Film Festival premiere of her film Maria at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Centre in New York City.

Jolie has been seen in public several times with Akala amid her continued bitter split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Sources have told People magazine that they are just friends, but it had been claimed by In Touch magazine that the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star has been privately seeing the musician for more than a year.

The two first sparked romance rumours when Akala joined Jolie and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May last year.

More recently, they were seen emerging from Jolie's hotel in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival in August.