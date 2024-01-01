Daniel Day-Lewis returns to big screen

Daniel Day-Lewis is making a return to acting in a movie directed by his son.

Day-Lewis, who retired from showbiz in 2017, is set to star in the film Anemone from first-time director Ronan Day-Lewis.

The movie marks Day-Lewis' first acting role since 2017's Phantom Thread, which the Oscar-winner said would be his final project.

The father and son duo co-wrote the script for Anemone, which explores family bonds between fathers, sons and brothers.

Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green also star.

"We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator," production company Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a statement.

"They have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences."

Day-Lewis is a three-time Oscar-winning actor. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

He also earned Oscar nominations for his roles in In the Name of the Father, Gangs of New York and Phantom Thread.

In a statement issued in 2017, Day-Lewis announced his retirement from Hollywood. "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," the message read. "He is immensely grateful to all his collaborators and audiences over the many years."