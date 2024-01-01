Olivia Nuzzi accuses ex of leaking RFK Jr affair

Olivia Nuzzi has been granted a no-contact order against her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza.

According to an August filing obtained by CNN, the journalist has accused her former partner - a prominent political journalist - of threatening to release her personal information and hacking into one of her electronic devices to blackmail her.

Specifically, Nuzzi claimed Lizza "explicitly threatened to make public personal information about (her) to destroy (her) life, career, and reputation - a threat he has since carried out."

She also accused Lizza of using a "third party or anonymous channel" to tip off her employer that she had been romantically involved with Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Nuzzi, who became engaged to Lizza in September 2022, has been granted a police escort to collect her belongings from the apartment the former couple shared.

Last month, Nuzzi was placed on leave from her role as New York Magazine's Washington correspondent after she admitted that she "engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign".

Lizza denied any wrongdoing in a statement to The New York Post.

"I am saddened that my ex-fiancée would resort to making a series of false accusations against me as a way to divert attention from her own personal and professional failings," he said.

"I emphatically deny these allegations and I will defend myself against them vigorously and successfully."