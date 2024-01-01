Raven-Symoné announces death of father

Raven-Symoné's father Christopher B. Pearman has died.

On Tuesday, the That's So Raven star took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself as a child being held by her dad.

In the accompanying caption, Raven announced that her father had passed away at the age of 63.

"My life has been long and abundant. And the path I'm on started with a dream. Hope he is watching with a smile on his face... #christopherbpearman," she wrote, adding a dove emoji.

Raven didn't share any further details.

Soon after, many of her followers offered their condolences.

"Condolences to you and your family!!! Sending love!!!" wrote Kenan Thompson, while Holly Robinson Peete commented, "Sending love and healing hugs."

And Gary LeRoi Gray recalled how Christopher would entertain the children while they were waiting on the set of sitcom The Cosby Show.

"I will always remember him on the Cosby set providing games for us to play and telling jokes to keep us busy. I'm so sorry Raven. My condolences to everyone in the family! Love you," he posted.

Christopher's death comes a nearly a year after Raven, 38, confirmed her younger brother Blaize Pearman had died in November 2023 at the age of 31 following a battle with colon cancer.